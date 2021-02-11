Allina Health creates donation fund for families impacted by clinic shooting

article

Allina Health announced the organization has set up a fund for donations for the five families impacted by the deadly shooting at the clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received and know that our own employees and the public are eager to show their support," read a statement from Allina Health Thursday.

According to the charges, Gregory Ulrich shot five people inside the clinic on Tuesday. Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, died in the shooting. As of Thursday, three still remain hospitalized at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Allina Health's fund was set up through the Caring for Caregivers Fund. Click here for more information on how to donate.

Allina Health will also be holding a moment of silence at noon on Friday at all of its facilities.

In response to the shooting, the City of Buffalo launched a "Buffalo Strong" website with information on ways to show support for those impacted.