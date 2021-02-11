Buffalo Strong: City shares vigils, ways to help after Allina clinic shooting

The City of Buffalo has launched a "Buffalo Strong" website for people to find ways to help the community following Tuesday’s deadly attack at the Allina Health Buffalo Crossroads clinic.

The website provides information on mental health resources, how to donate or help those directly affected by the attack and community solidarity events.

There are also links to GoFundMe pages for both Lindsay Overbay, the 37-year-old medical assistant who was killed in the attack, and Sherry Curtis, a licensed practical nurse at the clinic who was one of the four people injured in the attack.

Buffalo community solidarity events

Community prayer service – Thursday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Covenant Church is hosting a community prayer service on Thursday night to help the community process Tuesday’s deadly attack and to pray for the victims and their families.

The prayer service will be held in-person and streamed live online. It starts at 7 p.m. You can watch the prayer service here.

Buffalo Covenant Church

1601 Hwy. 25 North

Buffalo, MN 55313

Kites on Ice – Saturday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

A fundraising drive will take place during the annual Buffalo Community Kites on Ice Festival. All funds will go towards the Allina Buffalo Hospital Foundation and be used to support those impacted directly by the deadly attack and to promote mental wellness in the community.

Appreciate Allina care drive – Saturday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo will be collecting items such as food gift cards, self-care materials, thank you notes and mental health materials to distribute to the Allina clinic’s healthcare workers to "help with healing and rebuilding."

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church

300 1st Ave. NW

Buffalo, MN 55313

Buffalo Strong Vigil – Sunday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

More details regarding in-person and virtual attendance will be shared in the coming days, according to the Buffalo Strong website.