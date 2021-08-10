Alleged serial rapist found guilty on all charges in first trial

A jury found a 26-year-old alleged serial rapist guilty on multiple counts connected to a violent sexual assault at gunpoint, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Monday, the jury found Kenyatta Buckles of Minneapolis guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree aggravated robbery, kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, and second-degree assault for the March 2019 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Buckles sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint and forced her to record the incident on her phone, which he then took. Police later found Buckles and found multiple other phones connecting him to other rapes.

The jury also determined there were contributing factors, which mean Buckles could be facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

This trial marked Buckles' first of 12 pending cases with Hennepin County, which include charges of robbing and raping 11 victims.