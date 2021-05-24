Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after reported burglary in Minneapolis, death investigation underway

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Near North
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A death investigation is underway in Minneapolis after an alleged burglary suspect died at the hospital early Monday morning.  

Police were called to the 1500 block of 11th Avenue North in the city’s Near-North neighborhood around 1 a.m. for a report of someone breaking into a home, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. When officers arrived, they found the alleged suspect in need of medical attention on the front porch.  

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.  

"This person didn’t have a gunshot wound or a stab wound or something like that. Nothing was obvious," said MPD spokesperson John Elder.  

An autopsy will be done to determine how the man died.

Police say the people who live in the home are cooperating with the investigation. 