All lanes of Hwy. 5 near MSP Airport to reopen Friday after months-long construction project

The construction project that closed ramps and highways near MSP Airport over the last seven months is coming to an end this week, MnDOT announced Monday.

The Hwy. 5 reconstruction project near the airport will officially end and all lanes and connecting ramps will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

This week, crews will be out striping the new roads in order to reopen by Friday morning.

Motorists leaving the airport can travel west on Hwy. 5 as soon as Tuesday morning and the ramp from I-494 to 34th Avenue will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday as well.

MnDOT says new pavement, rebuilt ramps and bridges and an improved traffic flow came of the months-long construction project.

In March, MnDOT issued a warning to fliers to leave an hour early to get to the airport. While the pandemic lightened traffic in the area, crews kept working on the project. MnDOT said it hoped to finish the project by October, meaning it largely completed the project on time.