Ramp closures expected next week for highways near MSP Airport as construction continues

MnDOT is planning to close a number of ramps on highways around the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport as a construction project moves forward.

Starting Monday, the westbound ramps from Highway 5 to eastbound I-494 will be closed through October. Wednesday, the westbound I-494 ramp to 34th Avenue will also close through October. Thursday, the westbound Highway 5 ramp to 34th Avenue will also close through October.

In addition to those closures, the following ramps are shut down until mid-August:

• Westbound Hwy 62 to westbound Hwy 5

• Westbound Hwy 5 to eastbound Hwy 62

• Westbound Hwy 5 to Bloomington Rd.

• Westbound Hwy 62 to Bloomington Rd.

• Sheppard Rd. to westbound Hwy 5

• Westbound Hwy 5 to westbound Hwy 62

Highway 5 between I-494 and Highway 62, which closed in April, is set to re-open in mid-August. At which point, crews will switch to close westbound Highway 5.