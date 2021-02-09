Expand / Collapse search

Alibi Drinkery co-owner charged in Jimmy John's assault back in jail Tuesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Alibi Drinkery co-owner accused of assaulting a Jimmy John’s store manager during a face mask dispute is back in jail Tuesday, facing allegations he violated bail in a prior case. 

Ricardo "Ricco" Baldazo co-owns Alibi Drinkery, the Lakeville bar and restaurant that violated the Gov. Tim Walz’s pandemic-related shutdown orders late last year by opening to large, in-person crowds. 

Baldazo and his partner, Lisa Monet Zarza, got into a confrontation last month with a Jimmy john’s store manager in Rosemount because Monet Zarza allegedly refused to wear a mask while ordering.

During the incident, security camera footage captures Baldazo reaching across the counter to slap the employee in the face.

Baldazo was cited for fifth-degree assault, which Dakota County authorities argue is a violation of Baldazo’s probation in a prior attempted murder case. 

The 39-year old is expected to make a court appearance on the allegations Tuesday morning.