Alec Baldwin 'Rust' fatal shooting trial set to begin in July

Alec Baldwin will head to court in July for his trial in the fatal "Rust" shooting.

Jury selection will begin July 9, according to New Mexico Courts. The trial is expected to last until July 19.

Baldwin is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of "Rust" on Oct. 21, 2021.

Actor Alec Baldwin attends the Build Series to discuss "Motherless Brooklyn" at Build Studio on October 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

ALEC BALDWIN PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN ‘RUST’ INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER CASE

Baldwin was indicted on two counts – involuntary manslaughter, negligent use of a firearm, or, in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter without due caution or circumspection – on Jan. 19.

The actor had previously been charged with involuntary manslaughter on Jan. 31, 2023. However, special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis dropped the charges in April after coming across "new facts" that required additional review.

After investigating further, prosecutors convened a grand jury.

Alec Baldwin is interviewed on the set of "Rust" after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department)

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that led to Halyna Hutchins' death on Oct. 21, 2021. At the time, he had been rehearsing a scene featuring a cross-draw that Hutchins wanted to possibly add to the script.

"The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger," Baldwin told George Stephanopoulos in an interview shortly after the fatal shooting.

"No, no, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger. Never."

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on the "Rust" movie, is seen in bodycam video answering a deputy's questions after the fatal shooting on Oct. 21, 2021. (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office)

However, the FBI conducted an accidental discharge test and determined the gun used in the fatal shooting of Hutchins "could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger," ABC News reported.

The trial for Hannah Gutierrez Reed , the original armorer for the "Rust" film, started on Feb. 21, and is expected to last a little longer than two weeks.

The armorer is facing charges of evidence tampering and involuntary manslaughter. Special prosecutors have accused Gutierrez Reed of bringing the live ammo to set and doing drugs in the days before the fatal 2021 shooting, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.