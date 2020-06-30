Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly crash on I-94 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-94 in Minneapolis involving a drunk driver.
Shortly before midnight, a 26-year-old Minneapolis man was driving an SUV north on I-94 near Olson Memorial Highway when he lost control and swerved across all lanes of traffic. The SUV went off the road and hit a light pole before coming to a stop.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The State Patrol said alcohol was involved and the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.