Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
17
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Marshall County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

Alaska Airlines passenger dies during flight

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:27PM
News
FOX TV Digital Team
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2021 article

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 13: Alaska Horizon Embraer S A ERJ 170-200 LR takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on January 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Alaska Airlines has confirmed an unidentified passenger recently died during a flight. 

"A guest passed away during our flight from Seattle to Nashville on Monday," a company said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "Our hearts are with the family. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be sharing further details."

According to WKRN, the deceased passenger was removed once the plane landed at Nashville International Airport. after arriving shortly after 3 p.m. local time. 

RELATED: Florida man who landed small plane with no flying experience says ‘hand of God’ was with him

A cause of death has not been given. 

FOX Television Stations has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for comment.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

 