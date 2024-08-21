Alamao Draftouse to reopen Woodbury theater in August

article

Alamo Drafthouse in Woodbury is getting ready to welcome back moviegoers after announcing its closure in June.

The beloved theater announced in early June that it was closing its doors after six years in business, but the movie theater is now reopening to the public on Aug. 27.

What we know

Moviegoers can return to the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse in Woodbury starting Tuesday, Aug. 27.

During the first two weeks of the reopening, guests can grab $5 movie tickets, which are currently on sale, and enjoy 25% off food and non-alcoholic beverages, according to a press release.

The theater shows films such as "Alien: Romulus," "Blink Twice," "The Crow," "Twisters," "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Inside Out 2," and "Despicable Me 4."

The first available showing is at 5 p.m., and the last showing is at 10 p.m. on opening day.

Why the theater closed

Two is One, One is None, LLC, which owns franchise locations that include the Woodbury Alamo Drafthouse location, as well as five other locations in North Texas, filed for relief under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and will close the theaters.

However, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced in June that it had acquired Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, allowing all 35 of its cinemas to continue operating under the Alamo Drafthouse brand.

The Alamo Drafthouse in Woodbury opened in 2018.