AG Ellison to review fatal police shooting of Amir Locke, Frey offers support

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will partner with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to review the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced. Ellison will help Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman review the case file and determine if charges will brought against any of the officers involved in the shooting.

"Amir Locke's life mattered. He was only 22 years old and had his whole life ahead of him. His family and friends must now live the rest of their lives without him," Ellison said in a statement. "I promise the Locke family and all Minnesotans that we will work with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to conduct a fair and thorough review of the BCA investigation, and that we will be guided by the values of accountability and transparency."

According to the statement, to protect the integrity of the investigation only limited informational statements will be released until the conclusion of the investigation.

Ellison’s office previously partnered with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of both Derek Chauvin and Kimberly Potter.

Frey voices support

After the announcement, Minneapolis Mayor Frey released a statement in support of the review by Freeman and Ellison.

"Attorney General Keith Ellison and County Attorney Mike Freeman are right to partner on, and commit to, a thorough review of the tragic death of Amir Locke," Frey said in the statement. "This morning I shared with them my support for this partnership in arriving at a well-informed decision following the BCA investigation."

Advertisement

Frey has said he is committed to full cooperation and transparency in the BCA investigation currently underway.

