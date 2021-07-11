After Super Bowl win, former Minneapolis football star Tyler Johnson returns home for youth camp

After helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take home a trophy in Super Bowl LV during his rookie year, former Minneapolis high school and Minnesota Gopher stud Tyler Johnson returned home this weekend to mentor the city's next generation of athletes.

Johnson held a football camp on Saturday at his alma mater, North High in Minneapolis. Johnson started his football career with North before moving onto the University of Minnesota and then getting drafted by Tampa Bay in 2020.

Saturday, students were running plays and learning more about what it takes to be the best athlete on the field.

"We learned a lot with exposure, meet some of the coaches, and 7-on-7 drills just to get better," explained camp attendee Savion Lopez.

But along with the on-field training, the camp came with off-the-field lessons.

"Stay disciplined about the game and always support your community," said Elijah Bryant.

Johnson’s return to north Minneapolis is about giving back to a community that has supported him on his journey.

"I can't do this without the community and that’s pretty much who I do it for," said Johnson. "They’ve supported me throughout my whole journey and I’m really thankful for them."

Students participating in Johnson’s inaugural youth camp learned from some of the best including experienced coaches and players who provided young athletes with hands-on training. These young athletes are working hard but Johnson says it’s about so much more.

"It’s more about just making sure they go out there and leave today with a big smile on their face," Johnson said. "I know they’re happy to see me out here, come back much and talk to them whenever I can."

Johnson says he hopes to make next year bigger and better.

"Over the years I expect to keep building, get more people to come out and be around the community," Johnson added.