Man with rifle apprehended after MOA robbery attempt

Police apprehended a man with a rifle Friday after an attempted robbery at a hat store in the Mall of America.

At around 12 p.m. the Bloomington Police Department were contacted by Mall of America security reporting a male carrying a rifle inside the mall.

According to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges, the man was walking around nonchalantly with the rifle, before stealing a charity donation canister at a kiosk.

He then proceeded to a Lids store located on the third floor, and demanded that employees start putting jerseys into a bag for him, Hodges said at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Upon leaving the Lids store, the mall's reactionary security team was able to tackle and place him under arrest without further incident.

"This individual decided he was going to rob the mall with a loaded rifle because he wanted a jersey… Well, we got a jersey for him," said Hodges, holding a mugshot of the suspect that he then put an orange inmate shirt over.

The mall did not issue a lockdown due to the immediacy of the man being taken into custody, according to a statement by mall security.

Officers arrived and took the man into custody. No shots were fired, though he was apprehended with a rifle.

A vehicle associated with the suspect was located in the mall parking ramp and is pending a search warrant.

An initial investigation indicates he also committed a robbery of Twin City Pawn in Minneapolis earlier in the afternoon, according to police.

