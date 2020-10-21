After homecoming opponent cancels, Edina Football takes to Twitter to find new matchup

article

Edina High School’s football team was desperately searching for an opponent to play for its homecoming football game this fall until a school 223 miles away answered the call.

For many schools across the state, the fall sports schedule has been dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Edina, the virus cancelled homecoming festivities, including the parade, the dance and the fireworks. So when the game was put in jeopardy too, Activities Director Troy Stein got to work and even put out a call on Twitter to try and find an opponent.

Just days before the game was initially scheduled, members of the opposing team had a COVID-19 exposure, meaning they were forced to cancel due to Department of Health guidelines.

“I was calling the high school league and seeing if they know of any teams that were looking, checking with other conferences, other athletic directors,” said Stein.

Advertisement

His Twitter post, however, was the effort that reached the right people.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, another school was put in the same situation as us, so we are going to host the Bemidji Lumberjacks Friday at 6 p.m.,” said Stein.

Bemidji volunteered to make the more than 200-mile drive and save Edina’s homecoming.

“We are so fortunate that they’re willing to come to the Twin Cities,” said Stein. “When I talked to their athletic director, he was like, hey, we’re planning on going to St. Cloud, so we’ll just keep going on 94 and we’ll meet you in Edina.”

While the stands won’t be packed like a normal homecoming weekend, Stein says it’s better than nothing.