After George Floyd: FOX 9 Documentary explores police reforms 5 years later

The Brief George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis sparked protests, civil unrest and calls for police reform across the country. Five years later, FOX 9 examines what has – and hasn’t – changed since May 25, 2020, in an hour-long documentary called "After George Floyd." The special report includes interviews with business owners at George Floyd Square, two former and current chiefs of police at the Minneapolis Police Department, and the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Rights who investigated MPD.



George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis sparked protests, civil unrest and calls for police reform across the country. Five years later, a FOX 9 documentary examines what has – and hasn’t – changed since May 25, 2020.

How to watch ‘After George Floyd’

Watch it:

FOX 9 will broadcast "After George Floyd" at 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, and 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 25. The special will also be streamed at those times on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL, FOX LOCAL Mobile and in the player above.

You can also watch the streaming premiere of "After George Floyd" at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, on FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com, as well as in the player below.

"After George Floyd" will also be available on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX LOCAL Mobile, YouTube and FOX9.com.

George Floyd's murder sparked promises to change. What has?

Dig deeper:

George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, exposing the depths of mistrust in the Minneapolis Police Department. Here's a look at FOX 9's coverage of what has and hasn't changed over the past five years.

Read more: