George Floyd remembered: Events planned to mark 5 years since death

The Brief It's been five years since George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020. There are several events planned in Minneapolis this weekend to mark the anniversary. Some events are free while others require a ticket.



Death of George Floyd

The backstory:

George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, at the hands of Minneapolis police. This Sunday marks five years since his killing at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis.

George Floyd remembrance events

Timeline:

Day of Remembrance

Friday, May 23

8 a.m.: Interfaith Prayer Gathering at Minneapolis City Hall, 350 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN

12:30 p.m.: Moment of Silence at George Floyd Square, 38th and Chicago

5 p.m.: Art Highlights, Art Heals, Art Activates at Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN

Night of Honor dinner and concert

Friday, May 23, starting at 5:45 p.m.

Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis, MN

Tickets cost between $44 (concert only) and $81 (dinner and concert)

Rise and Remember Festival

Saturday, May 24 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday, May 25 (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

George Floyd Square (38th and Chicago)

We Miss You George Dance Festival

Saturday, May 24, 3:30 p.m.

Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Avenue Saint Paul, MN

Tickets are free, reserve here

George Floyd Square Concert

Saturday, May 24, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

George Floyd Square

Weather: Stand the Storm Concert

Saturday, May 24, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN

Sunday Service

Sunday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

George Floyd Square

Gospel Concert

Sunday, May 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

George Floyd Square

Candlelight Vigil