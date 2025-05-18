At George Floyd Square, these officers hope to build trust in MPD

The Brief Two Minneapolis police officers are now assigned specifically to the area where George Floyd was murdered in 2020. George Floyd Square became the epicenter of the city’s struggle to navigate the tension and frustration that followed Floyd’s murder. FOX 9 recently followed the officers as they walked their new beat and interacted with neighbors and business owners.



Five years after the murder of George Floyd exposed the depths of mistrust in the Minneapolis Police Department, two officers are walking a new beat in an area that still feels forgotten.

Minneapolis police walking the beat in former "no-go" zone

The backstory:

The intersection of 38th and Chicago Ave in Minneapolis will become a destination for many this week as the city marks the five-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder.

But for the past several years, not everyone has been welcome at what is known as George Floyd Square.

In the months after Floyd’s murder, the area was considered a "no-go" zone for police officers responding to reports of violent crime even as neighbors and business owners voiced frustration with the barricades that blocked off streets.

While the physical barricades were removed several years ago, the Minneapolis Police Department is still trying to overcome the emotional barriers that remain five years later.

As the city continues to debate a long-term development plan for the area, two police officers are trying to develop a different type of foundation.

"Build that relationship, to build trust, because ultimately, the community deserves to have, you know, police and that's what we wanted to, what we wanted them to see," said Ofc. Xander Krohnfeldt.

Krohnfeldt and his partner Drea Mays walk the beat here five days a week.

George Floyd Square still feels forgotten to many. These officers are trying to change that.

The other side:

FOX 9 recently followed along as the officers interacted with neighbors and business owners still angry about Floyd’s murder as well as the city’s response to the community.

"Where were you guys for four years straight," said Reginal Ferguson, a business owner who is also a member of the community organization AGAPE. "I have not been able to sleep because I am worried about my business."

As Ferguson vented to the officers on the street earlier this month, another resident walking by echoed his concerns.

"I live right there and just got robbed and almost killed," she said. "Y’all need to do something about this area."

Big picture view:

Krohnfeldt says he joined the police department in 2021 after previously working as a paramedic. In that role, he experienced firsthand the struggle to adequately respond to the area as the crime rate rose and the number of police officers dwindled.

"So I can appreciate when things are going crazy and there's not cops to respond," he said. "And there were plenty of times where I was on the ambulance and I'd ask for cops, and they'd say, 'nope, there's no cops,' even when the ambulance was asking."

While the officers hope to establish a consistent presence at George Floyd Square, they must also navigate the neighborhood’s complex relationship with the department.

After Floyd’s murder, state and federal civil rights investigations found the Minneapolis police engaged in a pattern and practice of discrimination for years.

"There's obviously systemic problems here…it's not just in the police department, it's in society, it is in the city government," Chief Brian O’Hara said in an interview earlier this year. "And the police department is just a reflection of systemic issues."

As Krohnfeltd walked down Chicago Avenue in April, several people yelled out the names of other Black men killed by police in Minnesota and across the country.

"It makes me want to have a conversation," Krohnfeldt said.

He and his partner appear to be seeking out some of those difficult conversions. They pop into businesses and stop to talk to neighbors on the street.

"Just being more open to how people are feeling, what people think, and really truly listening to them and their concerns," Mays said.