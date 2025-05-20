George Floyd’s murder shook the country. Can his mural help it heal?

The Brief The mural is expected to be a popular destination as the city prepares to mark the 5-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. Local artists created the iconic image on the side of a building at the corner where Floyd was killed. It has attracted visitors from all over the world. As the city prepares for the 5-year anniversary of Floyd’s death, one of the artists reflected on the mural’s lasting impact.



As protests and riots swept over Minneapolis after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, an iconic painting emerged as a destination for healing.

Five years later, one of the artists who created the colorful mural reflects on the impact it has had in a "sad place to be."

George Floyd's mural emerged during Minneapolis' darkest days

The backstory:

Cadex Herrera knew the mural he helped create after the murder of George Floyd in 2020 would inspire grief, sadness, and, hopefully, healing.

But he didn’t fully appreciate his own emotional response until he saw the image at Floyd’s funeral.

As Rev. Al Sharpton delivered his eulogy, Herrera watched online as his work was broadcast throughout the world.

"And that's when I just lost it. All my defenses broke down," Herrera said during a recent interview with FOX 9. "I couldn’t even stand up because it hit me so hard."

Why you should care:

The colorful mural, which contains the names of others killed by police officers in recent years, has since attracted visitors from all over the world.

It will likely become a destination for many more this week as the city prepares to mark the 5-year anniversary of Floyd’s murder.

Herrera and two other artists started transforming the brick canvas without the store owner’s permission.

After seeing the image take shape, Herrera said the owner offered to pay them but the team declined.

"That was the end of that conversation," Herrera said.

Big picture view:

The intersection of 38th and Chicago Ave where Floyd was killed, now known as George Floyd Square, continues to struggle.

Neighbors are frustrated with violent crime.

Business owners are frustrated with stalled plans to re-develop the area.

But like in 2020, the mural has endured.

It was created as protests and riots swept through south Minneapolis.

Herrera, who teaches art to young students in St. Paul, believes it offers people a place to reflect and heal.

"Every time someone drives by, they're reminded of what happened here. They see George Floyd's name and they remember it. And I think that's part of the point of having all these artists create all this artwork is that we cannot forget what happened," he said. "We cannot forget what happened to George Floyd and all of the different individuals who have suffered his fate."