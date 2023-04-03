Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
10
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Norman County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Stevens County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Advocates push to end subminimum wage for Minnesotans with disabilities

By
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

Advocates push to end subminimum wage for Minnesotans with disabilities

Every day, thousands of Minnesotans with disabilities go to work and, chances are, they are earning less than minimum wage. It’s a legal practice that has been in the books for decades but right now, there is a push to pay those with disabilities more.

(FOX 9) - Every day, thousands of Minnesotans with disabilities go to work and, chances are, they are earning less than minimum wage. It’s a legal practice that has been in the books for decades but right now, there is a push to pay those with disabilities more.

Twenty-eight-year-old Josh Brady has cognitive delays. He’s also been blind since birth. A year ago, he accepted his first job at a Pizza Hut in Hopkins.

"What they did is that they carved out a position where he will bag bone in and regular boneless wings," said Josh's mom, Kathryn Brady.

Josh works two days a week for about three hours. He earns $11.55 an hour, which is above minimum wage, and far beyond the subminimum wage typically paid to people with disabilities.

"At the subminimum wages, they’re really based off of what they’re able to produce an hour. So, in many cases that’s just cents on the hour," said Kathryn Brady.

"I can’t imagine the stress of making a wage that’s based on just how quickly you work. It’s not a right fit for us," said Kathryn in an interview with FOX 9 from west metro suburban home.

The subminimum wage has been a legal practice in Minnesota for more than 80 years. According to a recent legislative report, more than 4,000 Minnesotans with disabilities earn less than minimum wage. Right now, there's a movement to end it.

"In our opinion, this is really an issue of civil rights and dignity," said Susan Fleurant, an attorney with Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid. She testified before a group of lawmakers on the issue in March. "If a worker with disabilities in Minnesota is working, they should be entitled to the same minimum wage protections as anyone else."

But opponents argue ending the subminimum wage could drive potential employers away. "We hear those concerns, those are very real concerns," said Fleurant.

Josh recently went before members of the Minnesota legislature to share his story.

"I had a hard time finding a job. I like working at Pizza Hut. I like being part of their team. I am blind, but I am a lot of other things. People with disabilities can do a lot," said Josh.

"It’s really, I think teaching Josh the whole part of working hard, you get paid, it’s part of the American dream right?," said Kathryn.

The bill to end subminimum wage is working its way through the legislature right now. Most day programs participate in the subminimum wage model.

Josh's mom says that if you have a loved one with a disability, and that person wants to be part of the workforce, you should communicate that with your county social worker for additional services, despite being part of a day program.