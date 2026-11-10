Actor Jordan Fisher to star in Prince musical 'Purple Rain' on Broadway

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The Brief Actor Jordan Fisher has been cast to portray Prince's leading role of "The Kid" in the musical adaptation of "Purple Rain" on Broadway. Fisher is known for his starring roles in "Dear Evan Hansen," "Moulin Rouge!" and "Hadestown" on Broadway. Preview performances for "Purple Rain" are slated to begin at the Majestic Theatre on March 12 with opening night on April 12.



The team behind the Prince musical "Purple Rain" on Broadway made a big casting announcement Tuesday morning.

Jordan Fisher to play ‘The Kid’ in ‘Purple Rain’ musical

What we know:

Actor Jordan Fisher has been cast to portray "The Kid" – Prince's leading role in "Purple Rain." Fisher's other Broadway credits include starring roles in "Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeny Todd, Moulin Rouge! and Hadestown.

It will be Fisher's first time originating a role on Broadway.

"This show is everything that I have ever done for my 23 years professionally at the highest level," Fisher said in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday. "Every instrument I've ever touched I am playing at the highest level, I am dancing in 3-inch heels the entire show, backwards, up a snowstorm hill …. Everybody that's a part of this production is excited for our own personal reasons and our own personal connections with [Prince]."

What we don't know:

Additional cast members have not been announced.

The backstory:

"Purple Rain" is a musical adaption of the 1984 Oscar-winning movie and Grammy-winning 1984 album that made Prince a star. "When Doves Cry," "I Would Die 4 U," "Take Me with U" and "The Beautiful Ones" are a few of the more than 20 Prince hits featured in the jukebox musical. Prince’s bandmates, Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, are the Prince music advisors for the show.

The show premiered at the State Theatre in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis in November 2025.

What's next:

Preview performances on Broadway are slated to begin at the Majestic Theatre on March 12 with opening night on April 12.