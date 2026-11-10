Actor Jordan Fisher to star in Prince musical 'Purple Rain' on Broadway
The team behind the Prince musical "Purple Rain" on Broadway made a big casting announcement Tuesday morning.
Jordan Fisher to play ‘The Kid’ in ‘Purple Rain’ musical
What we know:
Actor Jordan Fisher has been cast to portray "The Kid" – Prince's leading role in "Purple Rain." Fisher's other Broadway credits include starring roles in "Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeny Todd, Moulin Rouge! and Hadestown.
It will be Fisher's first time originating a role on Broadway.
"This show is everything that I have ever done for my 23 years professionally at the highest level," Fisher said in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday. "Every instrument I've ever touched I am playing at the highest level, I am dancing in 3-inch heels the entire show, backwards, up a snowstorm hill …. Everybody that's a part of this production is excited for our own personal reasons and our own personal connections with [Prince]."
What we don't know:
Additional cast members have not been announced.
The backstory:
"Purple Rain" is a musical adaption of the 1984 Oscar-winning movie and Grammy-winning 1984 album that made Prince a star. "When Doves Cry," "I Would Die 4 U," "Take Me with U" and "The Beautiful Ones" are a few of the more than 20 Prince hits featured in the jukebox musical. Prince’s bandmates, Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, are the Prince music advisors for the show.
The show premiered at the State Theatre in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis in November 2025.
What's next:
Preview performances on Broadway are slated to begin at the Majestic Theatre on March 12 with opening night on April 12.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a "Purple Rain" on Broadway announcement.