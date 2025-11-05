'Purple Rain' musical makes world premiere in Minneapolis

The Brief After months of buildup, the world premiere of the Purple Rain musical debuted in Minneapolis, Prince's birthplace. The stage show at the State Theater is an adaptation of the movie and album that made Prince a star. The jukebox musical features about two dozen songs from Prince's catalog and producers hope the trial run in Prince's hometown leads to a run on Broadway.



Minneapolis is partying like its 1999, or more like 1984.

‘I’m ready to burst'

Local perspective:

In the heart of the city Prince put on the musical map, the legacy of one of Minneapolis' favorite sons takes center stage.



"I've been brushing up on all the things I didn't know about Prince all day. It's so cool," said Bret Schneider, who flew in from Cincinnati to see the show.

"I love how they recreated First Avenue. I love the modern dance. I just thought it was amazing," said Prince fan, Peg Mickelson.

Fun, entertaining, serious

The backstory:

After three weeks of previews, the "Purple Rain" musical is having its official opening at the State Theater before a hopeful Broadway run.

The story is based on the movie and album that turned Prince into a global superstar and follows a young artist known as "The Kid" who is trying to break into the music business.

"It's important to have the premiere here 'cause this is the only place it deserves to be. Being the home of Prince and where the Minneapolis Sound all started," said Todd Deusing, President and CEO of Hennepin Arts.

The jukebox musical features about two dozen songs from Prince's catalog.

Those involved with the show believe the cast of relative newcomers will be able to win over the hometown crowd.

"It's another feather in Prince's cap. There's music. There's concerts and there's movies and now theater," said Bobby Z, the drummer for Prince's backup band The Revolution and a music advisor for the play.

Purple Pride

What they're saying:

Instead of a red carpet, celebrities walked a purple carpet, but the real stars are the fans who flew in from around the world to take in the tribute to the Minneapolis icon.

"I'm hoping to take away that piece of Prince and Minneapolis. Our Prince. The man we love. The musician. The genius. Just taking that with me forever basically. It's a way to remember him and honor him," said Mickelson.