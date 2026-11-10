Judge rejects Trump Administration request to delay deported man's return to Minnesota

The Brief A federal judge has rejected the U.S. government's request to delay Kenis Lopez Gonzalez's return to Minnesota, ordering them to bring him back to the U.S. immediately. Gonzalez, a Nicaraguan national who had lived in Shakopee, was detained in January and sent to the Central African Republic in August. A source tells FOX 9 the federal government could now file a request directly with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, asking them to step in and pause the return order as this legal battle plays out.



A federal judge is standing his ground, ordering the United States government to bring a Minnesota immigrant deported to a dangerous African country back to the U.S. immediately.

How Kenis Lopez Gonzalez ended up in Africa

The backstory:

Kenis Lopez Gonzalez is originally from Nicaragua. He came to the United States in 2022 via the U.S.-Mexico border. Officials allowed him to enter, and he eventually moved to Shakopee, where he operated his own construction business.

In 2024, an immigration judge ordered Gonzalez deported but held off on enforcing that order because of concerns for his safety if he returned to Nicaragua. The judge released him under an order of supervision.

Federal agents detained Gonzalez during the immigration crackdown in January, moved him to Texas and eventually sent him to the Central African Republic in August. That is not his home country, and it is a place the government warns people against traveling to.

Legal battle over deported man continues

An immigration judge previously ruled that Lopez Gonzalez faced the threat of torture if he was ever forced to return to his home country of Nicaragua.

Local perspective:

Community groups have rallied in support of Lopez Gonzalez's release. Last week, he attended a news conference virtually from the hotel where he is living in the CAR.

What they're saying:

Late Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bryan officially denied the government’s emergency request to pause his return order.

Attorneys for the Trump Administration argued it would cost the agency too much money to fly him back while they appeal the case, defending the legalities of what are known as third-country deportations.

But Judge Bryan fired back, ruling that the danger the man faces in Africa vastly outweighs the government's travel expenses.

What's next:

A source tells FOX 9 the federal government could now file a request directly with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, asking them to step in and pause the return order as this legal battle plays out.