Twin Cities records 2nd-warmest September, October in 2026

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The Brief Five of the past six years rank among the 10 warmest combined Septembers and Octobers in the Twin Cities. The Twin Cities recorded its second-warmest September and October in 2026, averaging 62.4 degrees. Only 2024 was warmer, with an average temperature of 63.8 degrees during the two-month period.



Minnesota's increasingly warm fall weather may feel normal these days, but 2026 ranked as the second-warmest combined September and October in the Twin Cities, with five of the past six years landing in the top 10 warmest.

Twin Cities fall temperatures continue warming

What we know:

FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz explains that September and October temperatures in the Twin Cities have been warming for at least the past two decades, with recent years consistently ranking among the warmest on record.

In fact, five of the past six years have landed in the top 10 warmest combined Septembers and Octobers since recordkeeping began in 1872.

This year ranked as the second-warmest on record, with an average temperature of 62.4 degrees across September and October.

Only 2024 was warmer, averaging 63.8 degrees during the two-month period. Additionally, 2021, 2023 and 2025 also rank among the top 10 warmest.

Why warmer falls may feel normal

Dig deeper:

FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz said the recent stretch of warmer fall weather may be changing people's perceptions of what a typical Minnesota autumn feels like.

With temperatures in the 60s, 70s and even 80s extending well into September and October in recent years, warmer falls may feel normal to Minnesotans. However, historical records show just how unusual this consistent warmth has been.

Matz noted that a return to more historically typical fall temperatures could feel particularly cold compared to what Minnesotans have experienced in recent years.

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