Prince musical 'Purple Rain' heading to Broadway in 2027

The Brief The Prince musical "Purple Rain" is coming to Broadway in March 2027. The musical first debuted in Minneapolis in November 2025, and producers hoped the show would make it to Broadway. Based on the GRAMMY-winning album and Oscar-winning movie, the musical features over 20 of his iconic songs.





The "Purple Rain" musical is moving from the State Theater in Minneapolis to Broadway in New York City next year.

What we know:

The show is an adaption of the movie and album that made Prince a star. "When Doves Cry," "I Would Die 4 U," "Take Me with U" and "The Beautiful Ones" are a few of the more than 20 Prince hits featured in the jukebox musical.

The musical debuted in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis in November 2025, and producers hoped its success would eventually lead to a run on Broadway.

Previews begin on March 12 with opening night on April 12.

Dig deeper:

The creative team bringing Prince’s story to Broadway includes Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali ("Buena Vista Social Club"), librettist and screenwriter Peter Duchan ("Dogfight"), Emmy Award-winning choreographer Ebony Williams ("Sneakerella"), and Tony Award-winning music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Jason Michael Webb ("MJ the Musical"), according to the Broadway announcement. Prince’s bandmates, Bobby ZS and Morris Hayes, are the Prince music advisors for the show.