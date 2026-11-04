2 Minneapolis hotels named among best in Midwest

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The Brief Two hotels in Minneapolis have been named among the top 15 in the Midwest. The Hewing Hotel and the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis received accolades in the Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards. The top-ranked Midwest hotel is The Pfister in Milwaukee.



Two Minneapolis hotels were named among the top 15 in the Midwest.

That's according to the Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards.

Nearly 800,000 people cast votes in the prestigious contest.

Local perspective:

The Hewing Hotel, located at 300 N. Washington Ave., was named the fifth-best hotel in the Midwest.

"Opened in late 2016, the Hewing occupies the historic Jackson Building, built in 1897 as a warehouse for timber traveling the Mississippi River and showroom for farm equipment—traces of the past can still be seen in what is otherwise a thoroughly contemporary, and endearingly Minnesotan hotel," the Condé Nast Traveler wrote. "Cleverly-curated in-room amenities include cozy Faribault Woolen Mills throws, a minibar stocked with local products and a terrific bar with full-bottle tipples from Far North Spirits and Tattersall Distilling. Tullibee restaurant is a big draw for visitors and locals—serving tasty Nordic-inspired food and sourcing from its own on-site butcher for its wood-fired grill and oven."

Meanwhile, the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, located at 1300 Nicollet Mall, was ranked No. 11 on the list.

The downtown Minneapolis hotel offers onsite dining, a fitness center, meeting spaces and a spa.

Big picture view:

The top-ranked Midwest hotel on the list is The Pfister in Milwaukee.

For many sports teams visiting downtown Milwaukee, the high-end Pfister Hotel, located at 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., is a convenient place to spend the night.

The hotel, which has the largest Victorian art collection of any hotel in the world, opened its doors in 1893. It was built by businessman Guido Pfister and his son, Charles, and is often a temporary home for U.S. presidents, celebrities and athletes.

It's also rumored to be haunted.