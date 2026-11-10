Minnesota weather: Another bright, mild Tuesday before cooldown

The Brief Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine before clouds increase late in the afternoon. Highs reach the 50s across much of Minnesota, with some low 60s to the south. Overnight sprinkles are possible before cooler temperatures arrive on Wednesday.



Tuesday brings another bright, mild day to Minnesota before clouds build later in the afternoon and cooler temperatures arrive on Wednesday.

Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect blue skies and plenty of sunshine to start Tuesday before clouds gradually increase from the west during the late afternoon.

Temperatures stay mild in the 50s and some in the low 60s across southern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro tops out around 59 degrees, accompanied by a light southwest breeze around 5 mph.

Tuesday night turns cloudier, with a few light sprinkles possible along the Interstate 94 corridor. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s and low 40s across much of Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday brings patchy sunshine, northerly breezes and cooler temperatures in the low 50s.

A more significant cooldown arrives Thursday and Friday, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees, which is slightly below average.

Temperatures gradually rebound this weekend in the mid to upper 40s before warming back into the 50s next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)