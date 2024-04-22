'Active' situation at Woodbury Target sparks SWAT response
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Woodbury officials are warning people to avoid the area of the Target store at Valley Creek Plaza due to "an active scene" outside the store.
Police say a SWAT team has responded to the incident but, right now, FOX 9 is working to learn more about the situation.
A shelter-in-place has been ordered for people in the area.
Aerial video shows crime scene tape, blocking access to the parking lot. A SWAT vehicle is also set up in the parking area and the focus appears to be a vehicle in the lot.