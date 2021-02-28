'Act of violence' leaves 1 dead in Minneapolis, police say

Police in Minneapolis have launched a death investigation after a man was found not breathing Sunday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers found the man dead on the 2400 block of Golden Valley Road just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say evidence at the scene indicated "that the victim succumbed to an act of violence."

The victim’s identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be provided electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.