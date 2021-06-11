9th straight day of temperatures in 90s in Twin Cities

Friday marks the ninth straight day of temperatures in the 90s in the Twin Cities metro area.

This marks the first time since 2006 the metro has experienced a sweltering stretch of 90 degrees or higher for this long, according to National Weather Service Twin Cities.

NWS states long stretches of high heat normally happen later in the summer. There is only one other instance on record of nine or more straight days of at least 90-degree heat that contained June dates, however, that time it happened at the end of the month with most of the days falling in July.

Temperatures may dip just below 90 degrees on Saturday, but high temperatures are expected to last into next week.