95-year-old Bloomington woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Walgreens parking lot

A 95-year-old woman died on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Bloomington.

Police say they were called about 1:30 p.m. for the incident in the parking lot by a driver who said they struck a pedestrian with their vehicle.

At the scene, officers found the 95-year-old woman lying on the ground with citizens trying to revive her. Officers continued first-aid efforts, but the victim was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. Police say it appears the woman was struck as the man backed out of the a parking spot when he struck the woman.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.