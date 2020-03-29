9-year-old's gymnastics team surprises her with birthday car parade

article

Paige’s 9th birthday party was cancelled and she missed out on spring break this year, but her gymnastics team wouldn’t let her birthday go unnoticed.

9-year-old Paige was surprised by her gymnastics teammates with a drive-by birthday party.

Cars full of her friends lined up outside Paige’s house this weekend to wish her a happy birthday in a special parade. Some friends also sent cards and dropped off birthday gifts.