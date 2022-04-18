9-year-old girl shot in head in western Minnesota

Deputies are investigating the circumstances that led to a 9-year-old girl being shot in the head in western Minnesota on Monday afternoon.

The Lyons County Sheriff's Office responded around 1:30 p.m. to the shooting at a home in rural Lynd, Minnesota, a small city outside of Marshall, about 30 miles east of the South Dakota border.

At the home, police found the 9-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her head. The girl was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

The circumstances that led to the girl's shooting have not been disclosed. In a news release, deputies say the matter is still under investigation, but say there is no threat to the community.