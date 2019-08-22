9-year-old drives car into YMCA skate park in Mankato, Minn.

article

A 9-year-old child drove a Mazada Miata into a skate park in Mankato, Minnesota Wednesday night.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA Chesley skate park at 161 Jaycee Court.

Mankato Public Safety said the child was driving the Miata while the vehicle's owner, an Andover man, was in the passenger seat. The child’s mother was also there, but was not in the vehicle.

Authorities said the child accelerated and hit the building.

The owner of the Miata was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with a minor injury. Paramedics evaluated the child on scene.

Both adults are facing possible charges of child endangerment.

