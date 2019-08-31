8,000 incoming University of Minnesota students form 'M' ahead of new school year

With the fall semester starting in just a few days, the University of Minnesota welcomed its newest students in an annual tradition at TCF Bank Stadium.

About 8,000 freshman and transfer students joined together to form a giant "M" on the field.

President Joan Gabel and the Pride of Minnesota marching band helped the new students get into the spirit of the new school year.

The formation will serve as the 2019 incoming class photo.

Classes for the fall semester start on Tuesday.