80-year-old man killed after crash sends car into RV in southern Minnesota

An 80-year-old driver is dead after a crash sent his 1978 Chevy Nova crashing into a recreational vehicle in southern Minnesota.

Minnesota State Patrol says the three-vehicle crash happened Tuesday afternoon in Blue Earth Township, about 40 miles west of Albert Lea on I-90.

According to troopers, there was some type of collision between a Ford F150 driven by a 36-year-old man and the Nova that was being operated by 80-year-old John Brooks of Bricelyn, Minnesota. That crash sent Brooks' vehicle across the centerline where it crashed into an RV.

Brooks was killed in the crash. Inside the RV was a family from Michigan with four children on board ages 4 to 17. The driver, a 44-year-old man, and two passengers, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, were hurt. All three are expected to recover.

The driver of the F-150 wasn't injured in the initial collision. It's unclear what caused that crash.