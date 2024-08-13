8 year old armed with bat helps dad fend off Maplewood liquor store robber

article

A man trying to rob a liquor store in Maplewood was no match for the owner's 8-year-old daughter, a criminal complaint details.

What do we know?

Conchobhar Morrell (also known as Conor Morrell) faces a charge of aggravated robbery for the robbery at Big Discount Liquors on White Bear Avenue in Maplewood.

According to the criminal complaint, Morrell entered the store on Saturday, August 10 around 9:30 p.m. and pulled what appeared to be a handgun – but was later determined to be a BB gun.

The charges state that Morrell told the liquor store clerk to hand over "everything." The clerk told Morrell that he would give him the money but asked him to put the gun away because his eight-year-old daughter was there.

What happened next?

The clerk didn't act quick enough for Morrell, who moved behind the counter to grab the cash, the charges allege. Fearing for his daughter's safety, the clerk grabbed the gun and punched Morrell.

Reviewing surveillance video, Maplewood police said the eight-year-old girl also tried to help, swinging the bat to help her dad during the struggle.

Ultimately, Morrell ran away, police said, but was arrested a short distance from the shop. Speaking with officers, he denied ever being in the shop.

What's next for Morrell?

Morrell appeared in court on Tuesday and is set to return on Friday for another hearing. As of Tuesday evening, he remains behind bars in the Ramsey County Jail.