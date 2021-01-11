8 southeastern Minnesota counties without 911 service Monday

article

Eight southeastern Minnesota counties are without 911 service Monday night, according to the state’s emergency communications network.

Dodge, Freeborn, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona Counties all reported outages at 3 p.m. Monday.

The state says dispatchers were able to answer calls, but they could not hear anyone speaking on the other line.

The Department of Public Safety recommends people call the 24-hour non-emergency numbers for each county instead of 911 until the outages are fixed.

Those numbers are:

• Dodge: 507-635-6200

• Freeborn: 507-377-5200

• Mower: 507-437-6800

• Olmsted: 507-328-6800

• Rice/Steele (combined center): 507-451-8232

• Wabasha: 651-565-3361

• Winona: 507-457-6368