8 people escape as crews battle 3-alarm fire in Lakeville

article

Eight people were able to make it to safety after a large fire at a home in Lakeville, Minnesota overnight.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the single-family home around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday along Duluth Trail, in a neighborhood off 170th Street West, near Brandtjen Farm Park.

All eight people inside the home were able to get out and did not report injuries. The home, however, was engulfed in flames.

The fire took hours of work by fire crews and wasn't full extinguished until shortly after 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.