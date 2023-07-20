$7K in hemp products stolen, charges pending for 4 juveniles in Kandiyohi County

Four juveniles are accused of stealing over $7,000 worth of hemp products from a business in Kandiyohi County.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said they received a burglary report at Hemponix – a hemp producer and supplier based in New London, Minnesota. It was reported that more than $7,000 worth of products were stolen on July 18.

The following day the sheriff's office investigations unit executed a search warrant at two residences in New London and recovered "numerous items of evidence," said authorities. As a result of the investigation, four juveniles have pending charges.

The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) assisted in the investigation.

