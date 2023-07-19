74-year-old man rescued after fall down cliff along St. Croix River

Multiple rescue crews including the Minnesota Air Rescue Team helped rescue a 74-year-old man after a steep fall off a cliff along the St. Croix River.

Crews were called around 2 p.m. on Wednesday for the fall in Franconia Township, which is just southwest of Taylors Falls along the river. Deputies were told that the 74-year-old victim had fallen more than 50 feet down a cliff face near his home.

As crews responded, deputies say they "quickly determined this would be a difficult technical rescue" as the terrain ran nearly vertical in some spots. The Taylors Falls Fire Department and Saint Croix Falls Fire Department were called to help along with the Minnesota Air Rescue Team.

Lakes Region EMS staff and Shafer/Franconia firefighters tended to the victim as crews worked to hoist the victim out.

The victim was ultimately lifted out of the valley and then transported by LifeLink helicopter to a local hospital.

Deputies say, thanks to efforts from all involved, the man is expected to survive his injuries.