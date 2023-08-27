74-year-old man killed in Bloomington stabbing identified

The 74-year-old man killed in an early morning stabbing at a Bloomington home last week has been identified.

A medical examiner's report says Mark Novak was pronounced dead about an hour after police say a 44-year-old man stabbed him and a 72-year-old woman. The attack happened around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday at a home along the 1000 block of 105th Street.

Officers say someone called 911 saying there was someone in their home. At the home, officers found two victims inside the home and spotted a man running away from the residence. Novak was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect was arrested and is being held at the Bloomington police jail.

In a statement, police said the stabbing wasn't a random event. Formal charges against the suspect haven't yet been filed.