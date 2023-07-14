7 people injured in St. Paul crash involving Metro Transit bus

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Seven people were hospitalized after a van and Metro Transit bus collided near the Minnesota State Capitol building. From: FOX 9

Seven people were hospitalized after a van and Metro Transit bus collided near the Minnesota State Capitol building on Friday morning.

A Metro Transit spokesperson said the crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rice Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Paul. Preliminary information suggests the van was traveling eastbound on Pennsylvania Avenue when it collided with a Route 3 Metro Transit bus heading northbound.

Three people in the van and four people on the bus, including the bus operator, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the crash reconstruction. The collision remains under investigation.