7 employees have left the Minneapolis Police Department since George Floyd's death
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Seven Minneapolis Police Department employees have left the force since the death of George Floyd on Memorial day, a department spokesperson said Wednesday.
The seven departed employees do not include the four officers fired as a result of Floyd's deadly arrest.
The department said no explanation has been given for each individual’s departure, so it is not clear if the departures are a result of George Floyd's death, the following unrest or the announcement that a majority of the City Council supports disbanding the department.
The department has a total of about 1,100 employees, including 800 police officers.