62-year-old sex offender sentenced for sneaking onto school bus

A 62-year-old was sentenced to a year in jail Tuesday for violated the terms of his sex offender registration requirements.

Michael Friedrichs was sentenced in Scott County for sneaking onto a school bus picking up children from a field trip in Minneapolis in March 2019. He was discovered on the bus as it drove back to St. Paul. No kids were harmed in the incident.

At the time of his arrest Friedrich was living at a hotel in Savage, Minnesota.

He was convicted of sexual contact with two 15-year-old boys. His criminal history also includes criminal sexual conduct convictions from 2011 and 2015.