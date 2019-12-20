$5,000 reward for information in deadly dog stabbing in northern Minnesota

article

There is now a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for a deadly dog stabbing in northern Minnesota, according to the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.

On Dec. 6, police responded to a report of a dog bleeding from multiple injuries at the Allen's Bay Housing area of rural Cass Lake, Minnesota. Officers followed a trail of blood and found a medium-sized light brown dog in snow. The officers rushed the wounded dog to a veterinarian, but it passed away before they got to the clinic. Police determined the dog suffered multiple stab wounds to the head, neck and body.

The case remains under investigation.

The Humane Society of the United States doubled its typical reward from $2,500 to $5,000 thanks to a donation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leech Lake Tribal Police at (218)335-8277.