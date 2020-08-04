5 teens robbed victims at gunpoint near University of Minnesota West Bank campus, police say

Five teenagers robbed several people at gunpoint Saturday night near the University of Minnesota West Bank campus.

The robbery occurred at 2 a.m. near South 26th Avenue and South 7th Street. According to an alert from the University of Minnesota Police Department, the suspects pointed guns at the victims and robbed them. They then left the area on foot and headed towards Riverside Park.

Police say the five suspects were boys between the ages of 14 and 16.

They are warning students to be aware and use caution in the area.

The Minneapolis Police Department is reportedly investigating the incident.

