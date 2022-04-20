5 people found dead inside Duluth home

Five people have been found dead inside a Duluth home after an investigation on Wednesday in the city.

Police say the bodies were discovered after an incident that started around 11:15 a.m. in Hermantown, Minnesota. Officers there were called in for a welfare check for a person but were unable to contact the individual.

That investigation later brought investigators to a home in Duluth on the 700 block of East 12th Street. Police say, as a result of "intelligence discovered, numerous law enforcement and public safety agencies responded to the scene." Officers also learned the person had access to weapons.

Because of the safety risks, police say they performed a careful, search of the home. When they were able to enter the home, officers say they discovered the bodies of five people and a dog.

Officers say it appears all five people found dead were related. The exact circumstances of the killings are unclear.

The investigations into the death are ongoing. The names of the victims have not yet been released.