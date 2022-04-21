Family of 5 found dead in Duluth home: Latest updates

The Duluth Police Department plans to give an update on the investigation at 3 p.m. Thursday. Watch the news conference live on the player above or on FOX 9's YouTube page.

A man wrote a confession on Facebook before killing himself and four of his family members in Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday, FOX 21 in Duluth reports.

An immediate family member confirmed to FOX 21 in Duluth the 29-year-old man wrote about suffering from mental health illness for many years and how he "almost never sought out help because I felt I never deserved it."

"I now make this post to say, I have made the absolutely horrid choice in not only taking my life, but the lives of my aunt, my uncle, and my two sweet, beyond angelic cousins." the man wrote in the Facebook post, in which FOX 9 redacted the names of the family members. FOX 9 is not identifying any of the victims until authorities release their names.

Picture of husband, wife and their two kids who were among five relatives found dead in a Duluth home Thursday. Photo courtesy of male victim’s sister.

The man wrote the post around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and about 10 minutes later, he wrote another post writing, "Good bye now. I love you all."

Police say officers were called in for a welfare check of a person around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in Hermantown, but were unable to contact the individual. Several agencies were led to search a Duluth home as a result of "intelligence discovered," including that the person had access to weapons. There, they discovered five bodies and a dead dog.

The incident remains under investigation.

