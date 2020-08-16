5 injured in overnight shootings in Minneapolis, no arrests

At least five people were injured in shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at 9:39 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of 29th Street West and Lyndale Avenue South on a report of a person shot. The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and refused medical treatment.

Also at 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of W 36th Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims, a man and a woman, were transported to the hospital. Police believe the shooting may have been robbery-related.

Investigation underway with no additional information available at this time.

At 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 900 block of 22nd Avenue North on a ShotSpotter activation. It was upgraded to a shooting while officers were en route. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At about 3 a.m., officers learned that a man walked into the hospital seeking treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim said he was in the area of 22nd Street West and Lyndale Avenue with he got into an argument with another man, who then shot him. No more information was available.

The shootings are still under investigation.